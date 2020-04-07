Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

NYSE MMM traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. 2,774,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,893. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

