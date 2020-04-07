Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.89 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Mixin has a market cap of $85.89 million and $4.72 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $168.61 or 0.02345242 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00289846 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

