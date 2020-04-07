Mizuho Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $24.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 2,844,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

