Mizuho Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690,236. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.