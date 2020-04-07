MobileGo (MGO) Hits Market Cap of $606,494.28

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MobileGo has a total market cap of $606,494.28 and $247.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00203086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Tidex, Liquid, BitForex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

