Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

MHK traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,319. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

