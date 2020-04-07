Moin (MOIN) Market Cap Hits $49,485.61

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Moin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Moin has a total market cap of $49,485.61 and $229.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002167 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,093,432 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

