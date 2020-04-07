Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £88,200 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10).

Robin Freestone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 300.40 ($3.95). 1,331,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1849.6777193 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

