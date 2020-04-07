Monkey Project Trading Up 16.6% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $323,568.78 and $17.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,798,580 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

