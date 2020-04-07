Monroe Capital (MRCC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Monroe Capital was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2020 – Monroe Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Monroe Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Monroe Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Monroe Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Monroe Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 22,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,176. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

