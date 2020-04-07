Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 42,905 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,961. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

