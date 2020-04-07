Morgan Stanley Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Underweight

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

