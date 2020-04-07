Morgan Stanley Lowers L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Underweight

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

LRLCY traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 191,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

