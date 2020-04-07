Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIVHY. HSBC raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 176,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

