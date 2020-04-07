Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 407,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,889. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

