Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Tobacco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 307,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,506. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

