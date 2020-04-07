MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0003

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MVL has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $67,530.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, IDEX, Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

