NAGA Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,470.18 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. NAGA has a total market cap of $861,470.18 and approximately $2,129.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.04569734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00068809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037288 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011173 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.