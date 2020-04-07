Nano (NANO) Price Up 29.4% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00008239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Binance and CoinEx. During the last week, Nano has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $80.55 million and $5.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.02321575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.97 or 0.03515985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00631536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00790908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00076939 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00511398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, Kucoin, Coindeal, OKEx, Bitinka, Mercatox, Gate.io, Nanex, CoinEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.