National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,186. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 153.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

