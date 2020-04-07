National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

