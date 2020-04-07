National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 78,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $86,963,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.