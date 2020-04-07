National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $31.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NSA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 8,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

