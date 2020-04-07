NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.97).

A number of research firms recently commented on NCC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON NCC opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $461.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.