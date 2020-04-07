NCR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,247 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 679% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 142,524 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

