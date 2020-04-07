Needham & Company LLC Lowers ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $8.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.81. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,474 shares of company stock worth $237,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

