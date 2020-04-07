Needham & Company LLC Lowers Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $35.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

SILC stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

