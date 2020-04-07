Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 424.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Neenah worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neenah by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Neenah by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.47. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.