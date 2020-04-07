NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 652,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,663. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

