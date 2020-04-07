NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NBSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

