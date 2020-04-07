Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up approximately 2.1% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Weibo worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Weibo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 208,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,706,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

