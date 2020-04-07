New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

EDU traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

