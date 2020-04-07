New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

