Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,900 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up 3.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock worth $1,782,469 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

