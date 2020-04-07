Nexo (NEXO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.87 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $67.35 million and $10.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Fatbtc and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Nexo has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Bancor Network, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Allbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

