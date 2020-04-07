NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.01. 159,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.