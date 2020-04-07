NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of NMI worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,625,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $665.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

