Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Noble worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Noble by 506.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $10,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.85. Noble Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NE. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Noble in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.75.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

