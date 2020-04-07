NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $26,778.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.04645125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037152 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003287 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,859,131 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.