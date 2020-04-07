Nomura Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $31.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,281. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

