Nomura Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $107.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Nomura from $176.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of MTB traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. 417,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,679. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.3% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 82,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

