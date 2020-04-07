Nomura Lowers PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $95.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $155.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

PNC traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

