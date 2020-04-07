Nomura Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $35.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Nomura from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.