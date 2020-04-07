Nomura Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $7.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 518,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.