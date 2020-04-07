Nord/LB Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €6.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.86 ($14.96).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.