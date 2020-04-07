Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,928,000. Norges Bank owned 1.39% of Penumbra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total value of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,159,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

