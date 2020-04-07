Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 8,477,252 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,477,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,077,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.