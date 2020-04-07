Norges Bank Invests $73.15 Million in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,791,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,146,000. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of Targa Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.