Norges Bank Invests $73.49 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,489,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,166 shares of company stock valued at $40,102,835 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $193.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

