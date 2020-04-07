Norges Bank Invests $80.54 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,536,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.41% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from to in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

